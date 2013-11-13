UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Nov 13 Shares in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co soared as much as 7.7 percent on Wednesday after Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd, raised its takeover offer for the Australian dairy company to A$505 million ($470 million).
Murray Goulburn's A$9 per share cash bid for WCB is a 20 percent increase on its earlier offer and a 12.5 percent premium to Saputo's offer.
Shares in Warrnambool were trading 7.4 percent higher at A$9.17 by 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources