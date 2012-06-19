SYDNEY, June 19 Australia's Bureau of
Meteorology said climate models it surveys continue to indicate
a return of an El Nino weather pattern, often linked to heavy
rainfall and droughts, later this year.
In its updated outlook, the bureau said the Pacific Ocean
continues to warm, albeit still within the normal range, and its
forecasts indicate this trend will continue, with conditions
likely to approach or exceed the El Nino thresholds by the end
of winter.
"When compared to April, the ocean has cooled slightly in
the far eastern Pacific and along the west coast of South
America. However, water along the coast of South America remains
more than 2 degrees Celsius warmer than usual in areas," the
bureau said.
