UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY, March 25 Climate models show an increased chance of an El Nino weather event later this year, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said on Tuesday.
The Pacific Ocean is "very likely to warm in the coming months", with models surveyed by the BOM calling for sea surface temperatures to reach El Nino threshold during the southern hemisphere winter, the Australian weather bureau said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Colin Packham)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources