SYDNEY, March 25 Climate models show an increased chance of an El Nino weather event later this year, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said on Tuesday.

The Pacific Ocean is "very likely to warm in the coming months", with models surveyed by the BOM calling for sea surface temperatures to reach El Nino threshold during the southern hemisphere winter, the Australian weather bureau said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Colin Packham)