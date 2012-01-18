SYDNEY Jan 19 Australia's coastal Pilbara
iron belt, a cyclone-prone region where two-thirds of the
world's traded iron ore is shipped, should expect above-average
rainfall over the next three months, the Australian Bureau of
Meteorology said on Thursday.
A 60 percent to 75 percent chance of above-average rainfall
existed over parts Western Australia state, which includes the
Pilbara, it said.
Iron ore exports from the Pilbara were brought to a stand-
still last week when Tropical Cyclone Heidi swept across coastal
communities dumping up to 250 mm of rain and temporarily halting
the port operations of Rio Tinto RIO.L>, BHP Billiton
and Fortescue Metals Group.
Heavy rains alone do not typically affect port loadings,
though inland mine pits and rail lines leading to the coast run
the risk of flood damage.
Ore is mined from giant pits resembling excavation sites
found in the 500,000-sq-km, or 190,000-square-mile, Pilbara
district, the single largest source of iron ore in the world.
Ore is simply churned up by bulldozers and carted in trucks to
waiting open-topped rail cars.
Heidi temporarily shut export terminals in the town of Port
Hedland, where around 20 million tonnes of ore is shipped
monthly, mostly from BHP and Fortescue mines.
Such odds for rainfall set out by meteorologists mean that
for every 10 years with similar ocean patterns to those
currently being observed, about six or seven years would be
wetter than average.
Australia's overall western region has a 65 percent chance
of observing above average number of tropical cyclones, where
the long-term average is seven, according to the bureau.
Heidi was the third cyclone to hit during Australia's
November-to-April cyclone season and the second to make landfall
on the western coast.
The Gascoyne region of Western Australia, 300 km (185
miles) south of the Pilbara, had the highest odds of seeing more
rain, according to the bureau.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)