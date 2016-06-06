(Repeat story, no change to text)
By Jim Reagan and Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, June 6 Giant waves, cyclone-strength
winds and torrential rain swept three people to their deaths on
Australia's east coast on Monday after the storm forced hundreds
to flee their homes.
Waves up to five metres (17.5 feet) were pounding much of
the east coast, including Sydney, with the Bureau of Meteorology
warning of further danger as the storm moves south.
Two bodies were found in cars washed away in flood waters
while a man was swept off the rocks south of Sydney's surfing
beach of Bondi, police said.
The New South Wales state emergency services said they had
received more than 9,250 calls and had conducted 280 flood
rescues.
Insurers received more than 11,150 claims with estimated
insured losses of A$38 million, the Insurance Council of
Australia said. It expects the number of claims to rise further
over the coming days.
Stocks in Australia biggest insurers, including QBE
Insurance, Insurance Australia Group and
Suncorp, skidded in a stronger wider market.
But CLSA analyst Jan Van Der Schalk did not see a major
earnings impact on insurers who said they were still assessing
the impact of the catastrophe.
Australian websites including Channel Nine, Foxtel
Play and Domino's Pizza went down on
Sunday when Amazon Web Service's Sydney zone
experienced a two-hour power outage, ITnews website said.
An Amazon spokesman declined to comment but Amazon Web
Services' status page on Monday showed several connectivity
issues in Sydney had been resolved.
Automated teller machines and point-of-sale banking services
were also hit.
A spokeswoman for the Port Authority of New South Wales
state said Newcastle, the world's largest exit point for
sea-borne thermal coal and used by global miners Glencore
, Rio Tinto and Anglo American,
was placed on restricted ship movements over the weekend but did
not sustain any damage.
"While some sites had minor production interruptions, none
of these has impacted our contractual obligations or production
forecasts," Glencore said.
Port Kembla, the largest vehicle import hub in Australia,
remained closed as the storm moved south.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)