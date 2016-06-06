SYDNEY, June 7 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull suspended his election campaign tour on Tuesday to
visit areas of the country ravaged by a powerful storm that has
battered the country's east coast for several days.
Giant waves, cyclone-strength winds and torrential rain
swept three people to their deaths on Monday after the storm
forced hundreds to flee their homes.
Turnbull had been due to visit the southern state of
Tasmania on Tuesday to continue campaigning for a July 2
election but changed his plans as the island state grapples
widespread flooding.
Turnbull will instead meet flood victims in New South Wales
state, while his challenger Bill Shorten is diverting his own
campaign to Sydney to inspect damage.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued major flood
warnings over parts of Tasmania, after a high pressure system to
the state's east combined with a trough over eastern Australia
resulted in heavy rainfall.
The three people who died were all believed to be drivers
caught in floodwaters.
Emergency services were due to resume a search early Tuesday
for a swimmer who went missing at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Monday
afternoon. In Tasmania, police planned to resume the search for
two elderly people swept away by floodwaters, the Australian
Broadcasting Corp reported.
Waves up to five metres (17.5 feet) pounded much of the east
coast at the weekend, leading to widespread property damage.
Insurers received more than 11,150 claims with estimated
insured losses of A$38 million, the Insurance Council of
Australia said. It expects the number of claims to rise further
over the coming days.
