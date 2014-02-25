BRIEF-Thailand's Areeya Property aims for revenue growth of 38 pct this year
* Says company aims for revenue growth of 38 percent this year
SYDNEY Feb 26 Australian shopping mall owner Westfield Group said its funds from operations (FFO) rose 2.3 percent for full year 2013, and said it expected to report 68.6 Australian cents per share of FFO for 2014, prior to its restructure proposal.
Westfield posted 66.51 Australian cents per share of FFO for the year ended December, an industry measure of core operating profits, from 65.0 Australian cents in the previous year.
That was slightly ahead of its own guidance of 66.5 Australian cents per share, and also beat the average forecast from 12 analysts of 66.0 Australian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; editing by Andrew Roche)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Guorui Properties Limited's (B/Stable) USD300 million 7% senior notes due 2020 a final 'B' rating and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 7 March 2017. The notes are rated at the same level as Guorui's se
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday morning as financial stocks were battered after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled and weighed on the index.