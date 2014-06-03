SYDNEY, June 3 Australia's Westfield Group
, the world's biggest retail property group, asked
shareholders for a second time to back a plan to split the
business along geographic lines, warning they will never again
have a comparable investment opportunity if they vote against
it.
The Sydney-based group, headed by Australia's second richest
person Frank Lowy, wants to put its international portfolio into
a new company called Westfield Corp while combining its
Australasian property and property management businesses under
the name Scentre.
But some Australian shareholders have said they will vote
against the plan because they fear their shares will be
devalued. They have said the resulting Australasian arm would be
less profitable without the international assets and would carry
too much debt.
Adding to the saga, a shareholder meeting last week to vote
on the split was stopped after Lowy unexpectedly said he would
carry out a restructure regardless of the outcome and after the
board determined it amounted to "material new information". Lowy
said he would split the company by setting up a new company
which would buy up Westfield assets.
In a letter to shareholders, lodged with the Australian
Securites Exchange on Tuesday, Westfield chairman Dick Warburton
repeated his earlier plea for them to support the break-up
saying they would be especially disadvantaged if Lowy carried
out his alternate plan.
"There is unlikely to be another opportunity for Westfield
(Australian shareholders) to acquire what is widely regarded as
the best property management platform in Australia and New
Zealand," Warburton wrote.
The proposed alternate company would have an an "almost
identical property portfolio" which would achieve superior
returns, creating price risk for what remained of Westfield, he
added.
Shareholders will be asked to vote for a second time on June
20.
(Reporting By Byron Kaye)