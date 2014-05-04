* H1 cash profit A$3.77 bln vs A$3.53 bln

* Dividend up 5 pct to A$0.90

* Bad debt charges and net interest margins fall (Adds CEO comment, margins, impairment charges details)

SYDNEY, May 5 Australia's Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday its first-half cash profit rose 8 percent to a record high, beating expectations, thanks to solid growth in lending and a fall in bad debts.

Australian banks are on track for a sixth straight year of record profits, bolstered by low interest rates which are encouraging borrowers and shrinking costs associated with bad debt provisions even as net interest margins come under pressure.

The bank sees a "modest increase" in lending to corporates in the second half, Westpac CFO Peter King told reporters, lifted by improving business sentiment in the country, record low interest rates of 2.5 percent and an upswing in housing.

Business credit for the industry grew at an annual 4.4 percent in the three months to February. That is a step-up from a 1.9 percent increase in the year to November, Westpac economist Andrew Hanlan said in a report last week.

Westpac, Australia's second biggest bank by market value, said cash profit rose to A$3.77 billion ($3.49 billion) in the six months to March 31, compared with a consensus forecast of A$3.6 billion and up from A$3.53 billion a year ago.

"The result was driven by a strong operating performance from each division, supported by a further improvement in asset quality," Westpac CEO Gail Kelly said in a statement.

The nation's oldest bank declared a dividend of A$0.90 per share, up 5 percent.

Stressed assets continued to fall while bad debt additions have also declined, the bank said. Impairment charges fell to A$341 million, compared with A$438 million a year ago, it added.

Westpac said its net interest margins, a key gauge of profitability, fell 8 basis points, in a sign that competition for low-risk mortgages could be crimping the profitability of Australia's "Big Four" banks.

Last week, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said its half-year net interest margins dropped to their lowest level in six years. ($1 = 1.0795 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Sandra Maler)