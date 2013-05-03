* Australia's "Big Four" on track for record H1 profits

* Dividend boosts please yield-hungry investors

* Surge in valuations leads to share price bubble concerns

* Westpac posts record H1, Macquarie FY rises 17 pct (Recasts, updates with more comment, detail)

By Jane Wardell

SYDNEY, May 3 Australian banks, for years among the most staid investments in Asia, aren't boring any more.

The country's big lenders are handing out stellar dividends to happy shareholders as they post record profits, attracting high-yield hunters from around the globe.

As valuations have surged, the banks have overtaken miners as the power behind Australia's upwardly mobile stock exchange, creating what some say is a share price bubble that may swell even further before it bursts.

"I can't really see anything that is going to stop this insatiable thirst for high yield," said OptionsXpress analyst Ben Le Brun.

"Australian banks tick so many of the right boxes - they are defensive, high-yield stocks with quality earnings."

The country's "Big Four" banks - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, National Australia Bank Ltd , Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp - are on track for combined record first-half cash profits of more than A$13 billion, defying the subdued credit environment.

With capital to spare, they are competing for investors with dividend giveaways.

Westpac and Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia's top investment bank, laid down a further challenge to their rivals on Friday.

Westpac announced a A$0.10 per share special dividend for the first half, on top of boosting its ordinary dividend to A$0.86 from A$0.82, taking advantage of a record A$3.53 billion cash profit.

Macquarie's share price stormed more than 10 percent higher after it lifted its final dividend to A$1.40 partly franked from 75 cents per share unfranked, making A$2 for the year. It also reported a forecast-beating 17 percent rise in annual profit.

Westpac had been under pressure to keep up after ANZ surprised the market earlier this week with an 11 percent jump in its dividend while reporting a 10 percent rise in first-half cash earnings.

BETTER AN INVESTOR THAN A CUSTOMER

Investors may be cheering, but the banks' depositors have less to look forward to.

In contrast to the fully franked dividend yields of between 7 and 8 percent for shareholders, savers are stuck with term deposits of just 4 percent, and some even face negative returns once tax is deducted.

Banks also pay well above the 3.7 percent forecast 2013 dividend yield for the S&P/ASX300 Industrials excluding financials, according to Goldman Sachs, and more than twice the Commonwealth 10-year bond.

"From the dividend perspective, not only have we seen the ability (to pay dividends), but we are starting to see some significant growth, and that's a very attractive feature," said Peter Esho, Investment Advisor at Wilson HTM Investment Group. "That's why we've seen strong support for banks and I think we will continue to see that going forward."

BUBBLE READY TO BURST?

Some analysts think Australian banks are overvalued.

UBS this week issued a note to clients titled "Welcome to the great bank bubble of 2013", noting that the major banks are trading at a record 2013 forecast price to earnings ratio of 14.9 times.

Since the Australian stock market started to rally in the middle of last year, bank share prices have risen an average 55 percent, compared with an increase of about 30 percent for the broader market.

The four banks are now among the top 15 in the world by market value, with CBA sitting just below Bank of China Ltd .

CBA in March surpassed BHP Billiton Ltd - the largest mining company in the world - as the biggest company by market capitalisation on the Australian Stock Exchange, while Westpac joined the A$100 billion-plus club last month.

At those levels, UBS analysts said, Australia's bank stocks are at "bubble valuations" and are exposed to higher unemployment and a downturn in the housing market.

The same low-growth environment that has attracted yield hunters could yet work against the banks. The pace of profit growth, while still fast, has begun to slow amid subdued expansion in lending.

All four banks are trading significantly above analysts' target prices, with premiums ranging between 6 and 14 percent, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Still, Westpac, the most overvalued on price, has only 4 analysts rating the stock as a sell or strong sell, with five rating it as a buy and eight as a hold.

Westpac Chief Executive Gail Kelly said on Friday that the outlook remained challenging, but added that the bank was confident of successfully targeting higher growth areas such as deposits, wealth, trade finance and natural resources.

"Banks in Australia are in a good position at the moment but I think this is a consequence of going into the financial crisis in a relatively better position and then steadily and assuredly building that strength into the business," Kelly told reporters.

($1 = 0.9758 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Daniel Magnowski)