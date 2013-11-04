* Big Four banks seen posting record cash profit in FY 2014
* Westpac's cash profit A$7.1 bln in line with consensus
* Westpac final dividend A$0.88 vs A$0.84 a year earlier
* Also issues A$0.10 special dividend
By Jackie Range
SYDNEY, Nov 4 Westpac Banking Corp
notched up record profits and unveiled a special dividend in a
stellar year for Australian banks, and expectations are high
that the industry will deliver more earnings growth in 2014.
Tight cost control, signs of a pick-up in credit growth and
likely continued drops in bad loans have analysts forecasting a
sixth straight year of record combined profits for Australia's
Big Four banks to A$28.6 billion, up around five percent from
the past financial year.
While there seems little on the horizon to jar with the
upbeat tone, the question of just how upbeat may in large part
depend on the health of the economy as Australia shifts away
from mining-led growth.
"If it's a mild recovery then earnings will bump along and
possibly go a bit higher. If it's a strong recovery then
obviously the banks will benefit from that," said David Ellis,
an analyst at Morningstar.
Australia's economy is expected to grow 2.5 percent this
year followed by 2.7 percent in 2014, somewhat slower rates than
the 3.6 percent pace in 2012.
Westpac, the country's second-biggest bank by market value,
rounded out the banks' annual earnings reports with a cash
profit of A$7.1 billion, its fourth year in a row of record
earnings and in line with expectations.
Its results were bolstered by a 30 percent fall in bad
debts, reflective of a broader trend among the banks which in
recent years have seen reduced expenses for non-performing loans
become a key contributor to profits.
Westpac also joined Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Ltd, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and
National Australia Bank Ltd in rewarding shareholders
with dividend hikes.
It lifted its final dividend 5 percent to A$0.88 per share
and unveiled a special dividend of A$0.10 per share.
CREDIT GROWTH
The sector's strong earnings run has come despite some
leaner times in bank lending. Annual Australian credit growth
stands at 3.3 percent, down from some 15 percent in 2007 while
housing credit growth is at around 5 percent, down from 20
percent a decade ago.
But Westpac noted encouraging signs.
"There is no doubt that domestically we are seeing a pick-up
in consumer confidence which we expect will translate to a
gradual increase in credit growth," Chief Executive Gail Kelly
said in a statement.
Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets,
also noted that housing data over the last three months has been
positive, boding well for the mortgage market - a key profit
centre for Australian banks.
An index for home prices in the country's major cities rose
strongly for a second straight month in October to an
unprecedented high while parts of Sydney have seen close to
record auction clearances. Figures like these have fuelled talk
of a housing bubble but the central bank has called such talk
"unrealistically alarmist".
Among the banks, National Australia Bank is expected to show
the strongest jump in cash earnings in the current financial
year - some 5.1 percent to A$6.2 billion, according to an
average of three analysts' projections.
ANZ is expected to log a 4.6 percent climb to A$6.8 billion,
while Westpac's cash earnings are expected to rise 4.2 percent
to A$7.4 billion.
Commonwealth Bank, Australia's biggest bank by market value,
is expected to post A$8.1 billion in full-year 2014 cash
earnings, up 3.6 percent. On Wednesday, it may report
first-quarter cash profit of around A$2.15 billion, up from
A$1.85 billion from a year earlier, according to Morningstar's
Ellis.
Among the banks, ANZ with its focus on Asia, will be closely
watched. With its "super-regional" strategy, ANZ is seeking to
position itself as a pan-Asian player like HSBC Holdings Plc
and Standard Chartered Plc, aiming to bring in
between 25 and 30 percent of earnings from Asia-Pacific, Europe
and America by 2017, up from 21.4 percent in its 2013 financial
year.
Westpac's shares closed 1.2 percent lower after its
earnings, while the broader market was down 0.4 percent. Its
shares have jumped by around a third for the year to date.