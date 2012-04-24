* March stocks down 2 million tonnes at 21.3 mln tonnes

* Milling wheat leads drawdown

* Strong exports likely to continue (Adds comments, detail)

SYDNEY, April 24 Australian wheat stocks fell by 9 percent in March from February, government data on showed on Tuesday, as exports by the world's fourth-biggest shipper picked up pace led by sales of higher quality milling wheat.

Traders forecast that exports would remain strong over the next few months. Australia is the top exporter to Indonesia and also a major seller to Korea and Japan, while Chinese exports are expected to grow.

Australia's bulk storage of wheat fell 2 million tonnes from the previous month to 21.3 million tonnes at the end of March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said.

"We expect a similar rate, if not a slightly higher rate of drawdown in April as the export pace for March through to April has been a bit higher," said Brian Dalitz, general manager, trading and marketing at Emerald Trading Group.

Stocks of milling grade wheat, which stood at 13.9 million tonnes at the end of March, or 66 percent of the stored grain, fell 12.6 percent from the previous month but were up more than a third from a year ago, the ABS said.

"We would expect a similar trend of milling wheat will continue to draw down stocks, while feed wheat will do so at a slower rate," Dalitz said.

Australia is a big supplier of high quality milling wheat to Asian countries which have increased demand for grain used for noodles and bread.

It also supplies feed wheat to countries including South Korea, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Australia enjoyed a bumper 2011/2012 harvest, forecast at 29 million tonnes, after soaking rains boosted yields. However, while yields increased, a greater carry over of lower quality wheat from the previous year has created a stockpile of feed wheat.

Australian wheat exports hit a nine-year high of 2.4 million tonnes in February, up 283,000 tonnes or 13 percent from the previous month.

That was nearly double the exports in the same month a year ago and the highest monthly total since 2003.

Western Australian storage levels saw the greatest decline in wheat stocks in March, falling 749,000 tonnes, while South Australia had a bigger percentage drawdown as 19.3 percent of stocks were shipped out.

Some analysts warned the pace of Australian wheat exports could be disrupted in April after recent flooding in New South Wales and Queensland.

However, Dalitz said he expected leading milling wheat states Western Australia and South Australia to continue to lead a strong export performance. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)