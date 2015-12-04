SYDNEY Dec 4 Australia's largest wheat exporter
on Friday cut its production forecast from the country's west
coast by nearly 4 percent as a result of wind, frost and fire
damage.
As the harvest nears completion, CBH Group, a grower-owned
bulk grain handler that dominates exports from Western
Australia, said it expected the state's output of all grains to
reach 12.5 million tonnes, below its October estimate of 13
million tonnes.
CBH Group estimated 60 percent of the state's grain will be
wheat, meaning production will total 7.5 million tonnes, down
from a previous estimate of 7.8 million tonnes.
"Some areas have experienced heavy losses to wind, hail and
fire across the state," said David Capper, general manager of
operations.
Wild fires in Western Australia in November burnt out more
than 300,000 hectares, prompting traders to warn that Western
Australia may lose up to 4 percent of its grain output.
The CBH Group wheat forecast is 1.2 million tonnes, or
nearly 14 percent, lower than the official Australian government
estimate of 8.7 million tonnes.
The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics
and Sciences (ABARES) this week lowered its estimate for
national wheat production by 5 percent due to the strongest El
Nino in nearly 20 years.
CBH Group also said recent unfavourable weather conditions
meant that Western Australia's 2015/16 wheat crop has suffered
increased quality downgrades. Forecasts of further rains could
threaten the remaining crop, it said.
Lower wheat production from Australia, the world's fourth
largest exporter, will add some support to global prices,
which this week hit a 5-1/2 year low on ample global supply.
Western Australia is the country's largest exporting state,
typically supplying markets such as Indonesia and Korea.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)