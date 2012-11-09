* Australian east coast wheat has low protein levels -traders

* Compounds expectations for lower national production

* Wet weather disrupts harvest

By Colin Packham

SYDNEY, Nov 9 Wheat gathered across the Australian east coast continues to show lower than average protein levels, traders said, while wet weather is slowing the harvest there, stoking concerns of a global shortage.

The harvest in New South Wales and Queensland, the states that produce top quality hard wheat, contains less protein than usual, traders and farmers said, compounding expectations for lower national output.

"Wheat harvested is still down on historical averages (for protein content)," said Tom Howard, general manager at marketer Philp Brodie Grains.

The development comes as the outlook for global wheat supply has been shaken by fears of export curbs by Russia and Ukraine, along with expectations of smaller crops in key producer Argentina.

That has supported benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat , which is up more than 4 percent this week and has climbed 35 percent in the last five months.

LOOKING TO AMERICA

Analysts and traders have cut their estimate for Australia's 2012/13 wheat output to 20.47 million tonnes and reckon exports could shrink to a three-year low, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as unfriendly crop weather dents yields.

Both forecasts fall significantly short of most recent government estimates, with the output projection indicating a drop of more than 30 percent from last year's record harvest.

Asia's top buyers, who rely on Australia for the bulk of their milling wheat supplies, may be forced to import larger volumes of high-protein spring wheat from the United States and Canada, supporting global prices.

Analysts attributed the lower than expected protein levels in east Australia to two La Nina weather events, which bring about cooler and wetter weather, in the last two years.

While the wet weather provided good soil moisture for farmers to plant into, analysts said, the wet weather removed nitrogen from the soil.

Adding to problems, much of the Queensland and New South Wales wheat growing region received between 15-50 millimetres of rain on Friday, data from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology showed, stalling the harvest.

The low pressure front is expected to pass by Saturday, however. Farmers said harvesting would begin again quickly, with warm temperatures assisting crop drying.

(Editing by Joseph Radford)