BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
SYDNEY Nov 4 Whitehaven Coal Ltd is not looking to raise equity, its chairman said on Monday in response to speculation the miner may need to raise funds in the face of weak coal prices and delays on its biggest project.
"We are not looking at a placement or any capital raising in the equity markets at the moment," Chairman Mark Vaile told shareholders at the group's annual meeting.
He said the company's development pipeline was fully funded from its Australian banking syndicate, which has provided A$1.2 billion ($1.1 billion)in project financing. ($1 = 1.0597 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: