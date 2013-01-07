(Repeats to correct formatting, no change to text)
SYDNEY Jan 7 Whitehaven Coal Ltd said
a media release suggesting Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group Ltd had withdrawn an A$1.2 billion ($1.25
billion) loan that sent its shares tumbling almost 9 percent was
a hoax.
Whitehaven said ANZ had confirmed it did not send the
release, which said the bank had withdrawn the loan facility to
develop the Maules Creek coal mine.
Shares in Whitehaven dropped as low as A$3.21 before the
company requested a trading halt. They were at A$3.31, down 6
percent, at 0211 GMT.
($1 = 0.9566 Australian dollars)
