SYDNEY Nov 8 Australia's Whitehaven Coal
said on Thursday it has agreed a A$1.2 billion senior
secured bank facility from Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group for funding to help it build a new mine.
Whitehaven, which last week fended off a move by tycoon
Nathan Tinkler to take control of its board, said the
underwritten offer has a four-year tenor and will provide it
with lines of credit up to A$1.2 billion.
Australia's biggest independent coal miner, Whitehaven said
part of the funds would be used for the development of its
Maules Creek colliery in eastern Australia, which it plans to
bring into production by early 2014.
Whitehaven's shareholders last week spurned a move by
Tinkler to oust the company's chairman and independent
directors.
