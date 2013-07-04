SYDNEY, July 4 Australia's Whitehaven Coal
has received final environmental approvals for its
A$767 million ($695 million)Maules Creek coal mine in New South
Wales, the company said on Thursday.
Maules Creek, which has an estimated 320 million tonnes of
semi-soft coking coal and thermal coal, is a key asset for
Whitehaven but approval for its development comes as coal
producers are struggling with weak prices and tepid demand from
major Asian buyers.
Whitehaven said it expected first coal sales in the second
half of 2014 and is targeting production of 13 million tonnes
per annum at full capacity.
Approval for the mine marks the second major development for
Whitehaven in the past month. In June, top shareholder Nathan
Tinkler handed over his near 20 percent stake in the company to
creditors.
Shares in Whitehaven rose 1.8 percent to A$2.28, having
fallen by almost half in the past year due to weak coal markets,
uncertainty over the Maules Creek approval process and the
overhang of Tinkler's stake.
($1 = 1.1027 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast)