SYDNEY Dec 20 Natalie MacLean is a wine
cheapskate and proud of it.
Her quest to discover tasty, drinkable vintages that don't
put buyers too far out of pocket took her on an epic journey
that included diving with sharks and milking goats as well as
more mundane visits to wineries.
Her goal: finding a terrific, inexpensive bottle of wine for
each night of the week, plus an extra one for Sunday lunch.
"I believe that you can find wines in the $10 to $20 range
that taste twice as expensive as they cost," she told Reuters.
"Why pay more for pleasure than you have to?"
MacLean shares her secrets for sniffing out good but
inexpensive tipples in "Unquenchable, a Tipsy Quest for the
World's Best Bargain Wines."
"In the past, when I was asked 'Can you recommend a great
wine that costs less than $20, my answer was: 'Not unless all
you want is a wet tongue,'" MacLean said.
"But this journey proved to me that wine doesn't have to be
expensive to taste great, and that every wine has a story and a
person behind the bottle that brings it to life."
The book starts off in Australia with a chapter titled "The
Wine Wizards of Oz" with a visit to the Barossa Valley and a
meditation on poisonous snakes, and from there ventures around
the world, talking with winemakers and sharing their passions.
"Telling the story of really interesting, passionate people,
you tell the story of wine as well," MacLean said.
These characters include the vintner with whom MacLean went
shark diving and then headed back to his winery for a pairing of
seafood and wine.
"Mostly tuna and salmon, not shark," she said.
On the more mundane side, MacLean said the cost of
winemaking has fallen due to a number of factors, including
improved technology that helps winemakers know better which
grapes work best in their region.
In addition, a number of new countries have emerged as
strong wine producers and exporters.
"There are a lot of new regions, such as Argentina with its
fleshy, robust red Malbecs. The prices are coming down but the
quality isn't suffering," she said.
Other tips include hunting for bottles with "illegible
gothic script and impossibly long names", such as German
Rieslings, which are often great deals.
She also suggests that bargain-seeking oenophiles look to
the south of traditional winemaking nations, including the
Languedoc and Provence in France and Sicily in Italy.
"When you're not using a brand name grape like Chardonnay or
Cabernet to make your wine, you have to price very competitively
to get people to even try it," she said.
