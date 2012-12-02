SYDNEY Dec 3 Woodside Petroleum Ltd
said on Monday it will acquire a 30 percent interest in a major
liquefied natural gas (LNG) discovery off the coast of Israel in
a $1.25 billion deal.
Under the agreement, Woodside will be the operator of any
LNG development of the Leviathan field, which is estimated to
contain around 17 trillion cubic feet of recoverable natural
gas, while Noble Energy Inc will be the upstream
operator.
Woodside reached the deal with Leviathan Joint Venture
participants Noble Energy Mediterranean Ltd, Delek Drilling LP
, Avner Oil Exploration LP and Ratio Oil
Exploration LP.
Woodside said the agreement involves an initial upfront
payment of $696 million, a further payment of $200 million once
laws permitting LNG export are in force and a $350 million
payment on a final investment decision in relation to an LNG
development.