SYDNEY Aug 22 Shares in Australia's Woodside Petroleum fell as much as 3.3 percent, despite reporting that its underlying half-year profit rose 4.5 percent on Wednesday as liquefied natural gas production ramped up and prices firmed.

The company maintained its target for 2012 production at 77 to 83 m illion barrels of oil equivalent.

Woodside shares were at A$34.96, down 2.9 percent, at 1228 GMT.

