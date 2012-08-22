GLOBAL MARKETS-Telcos, banks lift European shares, dollar dips
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
SYDNEY Aug 22 Shares in Australia's Woodside Petroleum fell as much as 3.3 percent, despite reporting that its underlying half-year profit rose 4.5 percent on Wednesday as liquefied natural gas production ramped up and prices firmed.
The company maintained its target for 2012 production at 77 to 83 m illion barrels of oil equivalent.
Woodside shares were at A$34.96, down 2.9 percent, at 1228 GMT.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
MILAN, Feb 20 Italian power grid company Terna pledged on Monday to spend 30 percent more on modernising its domestic network over the next five years to help boost earnings and grow dividends.
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.