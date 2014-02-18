UPDATE 1-BP halves stake in New Zealand's only oil refinery
* NZ Refining shares drop 4 pct, broader mkt edges up (Adds BP statement, detail)
MELBOURNE Feb 19 Woodside Petroleum reported a 17 percent fall in annual underlying profit, missing market forecasts, as it sold more of its gas at cheaper prices than a year earlier.
Australia's top oil and gas producer, working on the early stages of new projects off Western Australia, Israel and Myanmar to drive long-term growth, reaffirmed it expects to produce 86-93 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2014, compared with 87 mmboe last year.
Underlying profit in 2013 fell to $1.702 billion from $2.06 billion. Analysts had expected an underlying profit of $1.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit fell 41 percent to $1.749 billion, as the previous year's result was boosted by a one-off gain from the sale of a stake in the Browse LNG project. Woodside said its net profit was in line with market forecasts.
Woodside's shares last traded at A$38.50, up 5 percent over the past year against a nearly 7 percent rise in the broader market. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* NZ Refining shares drop 4 pct, broader mkt edges up (Adds BP statement, detail)
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRASILIA, March 16 A regional oil workers' union said on Thursday that an injunction freezing sales of assets by Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras, including its fuels distribution unit, will continue to block divestiture, despite an audit court ruling allowing sales to go ahead.