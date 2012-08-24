* Second half net profit down 13.2 pct

* Earnings for 2013 seen growing 3-6 pct, below analyst estimates

* Retail sector gloom deepens in uncertain global economy

* Shares off 3.1 pct initially before recovering (Adds background, RBA comments)

By Victoria Thieberger

MELBOURNE, Aug 24 Woolworths Ltd, Australia's largest supermarket chain, posted a drop in second-half net profit and forecast growth in the current year below market expectations, as uncertainty over the global economy deepened the gloom in the country's retail sector.

Australian retailers have had a tough year, as frugal consumers spend less and save more and as fierce competition cuts grocery prices, while a boom in the resource sector failed to provide a major lift to many other parts of the economy.

Consumer sentiment has remained soft despite official interest rate cuts from the Reserve Bank, and central bank governor Glenn Stevens warned on Friday that there was a risk of Australia talking itself into more gloom.

"It is quite understandable everybody feels uncertain. I have begun to wonder whether we in Australia worry about the Greek economy more than the Greeks do, almost," Stevens told a parliamentary committee.

Confidence may well take another hit in coming months amid widespread worries of an end to the mining boom that has carried Australia's economy through the past few years and helped it to withstand the global financial crisis.

Woolworths said retail trading conditions in the current year to June 2013 would remain challenging and earnings would grow between 3 and 6 percent, below analyst expectations of 7.8 percent growth.

"There will be some disappointment in this rate of growth," said Peter Esho, chief market analyst at City Index.

Investors initially pushed Woolworths shares down 3.1 percent, in a broader market down 0.8 percent. The shares trimmed losses to trade down 1.4 percent at 0120 GMT.

Net profit in the second half fell 13.2 percent to A$850 million ($891 million), including a restructuring charge, from A$962.3 million in the year ago period, based on Reuters' calculations from reported full-year figures.

SLOWER GROWTH

Woolworths' earnings growth has slowed as a price war with rival Wesfarmers, owner of Coles supermarkets, ate into profits at its biggest-earning division.

Sales growth at Woolworths has been consistently below the pace at Coles, which has been revamped since it was bought for A$18 billion by Wesfarmers in 2007.

Woolworths and Coles -- which together control 80 percent of Australia's grocery sector -- have slashed the cost of basic items such as milk, bread and vegetables to lure shoppers, who have been spending less and looking for bargains.

Still, Woolworths' shares have been insulated from the wider downturn in retail stocks over the past year, with its dominant supermarkets business seen as defensive.

The shares had rallied to a 22-month high by Thursday's close, for a gain of 17 percent this year against the broader market's rise of 7.5 percent. Shares in Wesfarmers also reached a one-and-a-half-year high early this week, for a gain of nearly 20 percent this year.

For the full year, Woolworths' profit from continuing operations rose 3.6 percent to A$2.18 billion, exactly in line with analysts' forecasts. Annual sales from continuing operations rose 4.8 percent to A$55.1 billion.

Full-year net profit fell 14.5 percent, including a provision of A$366 million after tax for the restructuring and divestment of electrical goods chain Dick Smith. Woolworths said the sale process was continuing.

Earnings before interest and tax at the Big W discount chain rose 0.8 percent over the full year, and the company said sales in the second half showed an improving trend. ($1 = 0.9538 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin and Edmund Klamann)