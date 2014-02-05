UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Feb 6 Australia's largest supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd said on Thursday sales rose 6 percent in the first half of the year, as online sales surged past A$1 billion ($892 million) for calendar 2013.
Group sales from continuing operations for the half-year ended Dec. 31 rose to A$31.84 billion including petrol, up from A$30.04 billion a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Woolworths and Wesfarmers Ltd-owned Coles, which together control 80 percent of Australia's supermarket sector, are expecting a pick up in trading this year as consumer sentiment improves following a tough 2013.
Shares in Woolworths were steady at A$33.92 in early trade, down from a peak of A$36.84 last April.
($1 = 1.1214 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources