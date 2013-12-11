* Australia says China's Yanzhou not required to cut stake
* Decision comes amid fears bar had been raised on foreign
investment
* Support for coal industry key - analyst
By Sonali Paul and Jackie Range
MELBOURNE, Dec 11 Australia on Wednesday cleared
the way for China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co to take
full control of its local unit, offering reassurance that the
country remains open to foreign investment.
Treasurer Joe Hockey removed conditions that were imposed on
the Chinese state-owned company in 2009 that required Yanzhou to
cut its ownership in Yancoal Australia to less than 70
percent and said he would be open to a full takeover.
Hockey's move follows his high profile rejection of a A$2.8
billion ($2.6 billion) takeover of Graincorp by U.S.
agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland, which spawned
fears the recently elected conservative government would take a
more protectionist stance on foreign investment.
Chris Drew, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said the
decision reflected the government's desire to protect a coal
industry under pressure from weak prices, with many operations
struggling and job losses mounting.
Hockey indicated that Yanzhou's investment in the
beleaguered industry was welcome.
"In commitments provided to me, Yanzhou has undertaken to
continue to support Yancoal's ongoing operations in Australia,
thereby maintaining its position as a major regional employer,"
Hockey said in a statement.
The change in stance appears to reflect a political
environment where a fear of Chinese companies snapping up local
resources assets has been replaced by a desire to support an
industry in trouble.
"Yanzhou's commitment to keeping the operations going, in
the event that they lift the control or maintain their current
level of ownership, is perhaps an enticing position from the
government's perspective, rather than risk some of the assets
getting closed down," said Drew.
"What they are looking for is someone that can ensure that
these businesses are going to be kept operational," he said.
Yanzhou's current holding in its Australian unit is 78
percent. It had proposed in July to buy out the minorities to
take full control of Yancoal Australia in a deal worth A$200
million.
Shares in Yancoal were placed on a trading halt ahead of an
announcement by the company.