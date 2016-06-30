(Refiles to expand coding)

July 1 July 1 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd : * Will gradually consolidate dividend payout ratio within historic range of 60-65 percent of annual cash profit, from prior 65-70 percent * Expect improved financial outcomes from institutional in future periods

