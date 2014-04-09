SYDNEY, April 9 Shares in Australia's Myer jumped as much as 8.9 percent after rival David Jones agreed to a takeover from South Africa's Woolworths Holdings.

David Jones, Australia's No.2 department store operator, said it had agreed to a takeover offer from Woolworths Holdings that valued the company at around A$2.15 billion ($2 billion).

Shares in Myer were trading up 4.1 percent at two-week highs of A$2.39 by 0012 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)