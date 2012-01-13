* Aussie majors opt for Samurai and euro covered bonds over US dollars

By John Weavers; Atanas Dinov; Danielle Robinson

LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Australia's major banks have boosted their presence in the yen and euro bond markets as they step up their search for alternative sources of funding to the traditional US dollar market.

Three of the Big Four have already made a splash in the yen and euro bond markets this year, but Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac have yet to participate in January's rush of financial institutions to the US dollar market.

Financial institution bankers put that decision down to "sticker shock", noting that the banks are primarily staying away from dollars because they don't like the high prices they would have to pay.

For example, NAB came to market in July last year with a five year USD1bn five year dollar bond priced at 160bp over Treasuries and reopened it a week later for another USD350m at 158bp. Last week that deal was trading at 220bp. Adding a now typical 40bp new issue concession suggests a new Aussie major five-year would have to come at around 260bp.

Furthermore, Australian spreads, which traded flat to their Canadian comparables in the first half of last year, are now trading about 70bp wider, after curve adjustment.

REFINANCING CHALLENGE

This underperformance is blamed in large part upon the big four's hefty funding needs, according to US syndicate managers. ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac have to refinance nearly AUD130bn (USD134.2bn) worth of maturing bonds this year, made up of AUD28.4bn and around AUD100bn equivalent in expiring local and international debt, respectively.

At first glance, this suggests the four banks will need to issue significantly more than the AUD22bn and AUD55bn equivalent they had raised in 2011 in domestic and overseas bonds. This was well down from 2010's respective totals of A$31.5bn and AUD81.2bn.

However, wholesale supply pressures have eased considerably over recent months in Australia, since a slowdown in asset growth has contained bank lending while retail deposits have continued to build in response to the global slowdown. In addition, none of the majors are in any urgent need to raise debt.

This has moderated issuance expectations from the banks, now centering on a figure of around AUD90bn during 2012.

Any concerns that this could cause indigestion, however, evaporated with the enthusiastic response from European and Japanese investors to January's funding spree.

ANZ, CBA and NAB raised a combined EUR3.5bn (USD4.46bn) from euro-denominated covered bonds - more than the USD2.25bn that ANZ and Westpac struggled to borrow last November in America's less developed and shallower covered bond market.

Japan's Samurai market is also beckoning a warm welcome to Aussie banks even as two benchmark deals clashed head to head last week. It was NAB that initially marked the second week of January for a launch, before ANZ took its rival and the markets by surprise.

Despite a combined size of JPY168.5bn (USD2.2bn), both banks printed their deals on January 12 inside or with zero new issue concession to their US dollar secondary levels. ANZ's deal came around 5bp-7bp tighter than where its outstanding dollars were trading while NAB came in close to flat.

This was no mean feat at a time when global bank senior, unsecured papers have started the year with premiums of more than 30bp in euros and as high as 50bp for US dollars.

"Even though the number of investors looks smaller than what was available at around May to July last year, the credits are now selling to a broader base of investors," said a banker on NAB's deal.

PLENTY OF OPTIONS Australian banks' Double A ratings mean they have a number of alternative bond markets open to them, although the cost of funding everywhere is significantly above the levels achievable 12 months ago.

Andrew Duncan, director of debt capital markets at HSBC in Sydney, sees no reason why the highly liquid US dollar market will not remain the dominant overseas market for senior unsecured bonds for Australian financials in 2012.

Others suggested the support the Aussie lenders enjoy in Japan might indeed be the warmest outside of their home territory. The latest deals show that Australian banks have fully assimilated the yen as one of their core funding currencies since the first Samurai foray in July 2008 by NAB.

Outside of G3 currencies, the majors have plenty of available alternatives, having raised funds in Sterling, Swiss francs, Swedish Kroner, Norwegian kroner, New Zealand dollars, Canadian dollars, South African rand, Hong Kong dollars and Indonesian rupiah in 2011.

"The banks' Treasuries will continue to closely monitor all markets and look out for opportunistic trades based on investor appetite and where the basis is," Duncan noted.

Indeed, it was a reverse enquiry that triggered NAB's NOK3.25bn (USD520.8m) 10-year covered bond private placement at the end of 2011. (Reporting by IFR staff reporters, Editing by John Weavers, Steve Garton)