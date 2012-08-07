U.S. Treasury to sell $82 bln in bills
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills next week, see:
TOKYO Aug 7 The Australian dollar climbed to the highest level since March 20 on Tuesday, as short-term traders tiggered stop-losses above the previous session's high after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its main cash rate steady at 3.5 percent.
The Aussie rose to the session high of $1.0603, before easing a little to last fetch $1.0583. The RBA decision was widely expected as upbeat economic news at home gives it time to assess the impact of past easings. For text of the statement see: (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but the four-week average of such claims, considered a better gauge, fell to a 43-1/2-year low in a sign of a strengthening labor market.
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO