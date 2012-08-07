TOKYO Aug 7 The Australian dollar climbed to the highest level since March 20 on Tuesday, as short-term traders tiggered stop-losses above the previous session's high after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its main cash rate steady at 3.5 percent.

The Aussie rose to the session high of $1.0603, before easing a little to last fetch $1.0583. The RBA decision was widely expected as upbeat economic news at home gives it time to assess the impact of past easings. For text of the statement see: (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)