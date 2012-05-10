SYDNEY May 10 Australian grain trading firm
Emerald Group said it will begin making its grain stock
information freely available, following pressure from growers
and politicians.
Growers have lobbied for bulk grain handlers to publish
their grains stocks levels, arguing that it would allow them to
send their grain to ports with low stocks and avoid the expense
of storage prior to loading.
Last month, the Australian Senate Committee on Rural and
Regional Affairs and Transport recommended bulk handlers furnish
stock level and quality details to the market in order to end
concerns over monopolies of storage and export facilities.
ABA, Emerald Group's storage and handling business, will
publish end-of-month grain inventory totals, with stack average
quality details by commodity, for each ABA country storage site
from May 15. ABA will also publish stocks held at ports.
Emerald Group said inventory data will be updated by the
middle of each month and posted on the ABA website.
Emerald managing director Mick Cattanach said Emerald was
publishing the additional information to help create greater
transparency and hoped other storage and handling companies
would follow its lead.
"All participants in our industry benefit from greater
market transparency and growers will be the ultimate
beneficiaries. More information on stock levels and data on
quality will result in a more competitive and dynamic market,
more accurate price signals and ultimately help growers make
more informed marketing decisions," Cattanach said.
Emerald has grain storage and handling facilities in New
South Wales and Victoria, but is dwarfed by major players
including GrainCorp and Canada's Viterra Inc.
