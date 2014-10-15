(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Australian Fixed-Income Investor Survey 4Q14 here SYDNEY, October 15 (Fitch) Australian investors see domestic risks rising, according to Fitch Ratings who has today, announced the results of its second Australian fixed-income investor survey, undertaken in partnership with KangaNews - a specialist publishing house that provides commentary on fixed income markets in Australia and New Zealand. This survey is unique in the Australian context, reflecting the partners' strong ties with the local investor community. The survey results show that investors have become more concerned about Australian housing and the prospect of a market downturn. 79% of investors regard a downturn as a high or moderate risk compared to 43% in our first survey in Q2 2014. Despite this rise in concern around housing, 53% of investors expect house prices will continue to rise by between 2% and 10% across 2015. Investors also still rank a China hard landing at the top of their list of risks to Australian credit markets. Compared to the results of our Q2 survey, more investors expect fundamental credit conditions to deteriorate somewhat over the next 12 months, although notably not one investor expects conditions to deteriorate significantly. These views appear to be having a mild dampening effect on credit appetite, with only 5% of respondents looking to add credit over the next 12 months, while 32% will be looking to reduce credit - up from 14% in our Q2 survey. Investors' views on credit are not reflected in their slightly upbeat views on the broader economy. 79% do not expect the mid-point unemployment rate to exceed 6.5% between now and 2016, while 58% see interest rates rising by at least 25 basis points over the next 12 months. This Outlook also flows through to investors' views around issuance levels, with 53% of respondents expecting a slight or significant increase over the next 12 months from non-financial corporates, while that number rises to 83% for Structured Finance (RMBS, ABS). Corporate Australia is on the lookout for growth according to investors, with more than three-quarters expecting cash to be used for growth through M&A or returned to shareholders. Fitch's Q4 2014 survey was conducted between 20 August and 11 September 2014 and represents the views of managers of an estimated AUD180bn of fixed income assets. The full survey is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contacts: John Miles Head of Fitch Australia Pty Ltd +61 2 8256 0344 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.