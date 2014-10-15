(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 15 (Fitch) Australian investors see domestic
risks rising,
according to Fitch Ratings who has today, announced the results
of its second
Australian fixed-income investor survey, undertaken in
partnership with
KangaNews - a specialist publishing house that provides
commentary on fixed
income markets in Australia and New Zealand.
This survey is unique in the Australian context, reflecting the
partners' strong
ties with the local investor community.
The survey results show that investors have become more
concerned about
Australian housing and the prospect of a market downturn. 79% of
investors
regard a downturn as a high or moderate risk compared to 43% in
our first survey
in Q2 2014. Despite this rise in concern around housing, 53% of
investors expect
house prices will continue to rise by between 2% and 10% across
2015. Investors
also still rank a China hard landing at the top of their list of
risks to
Australian credit markets.
Compared to the results of our Q2 survey, more investors expect
fundamental
credit conditions to deteriorate somewhat over the next 12
months, although
notably not one investor expects conditions to deteriorate
significantly. These
views appear to be having a mild dampening effect on credit
appetite, with only
5% of respondents looking to add credit over the next 12 months,
while 32% will
be looking to reduce credit - up from 14% in our Q2 survey.
Investors' views on credit are not reflected in their slightly
upbeat views on
the broader economy. 79% do not expect the mid-point
unemployment rate to exceed
6.5% between now and 2016, while 58% see interest rates rising
by at least 25
basis points over the next 12 months. This Outlook also flows
through to
investors' views around issuance levels, with 53% of respondents
expecting a
slight or significant increase over the next 12 months from
non-financial
corporates, while that number rises to 83% for Structured
Finance (RMBS, ABS).
Corporate Australia is on the lookout for growth according to
investors, with
more than three-quarters expecting cash to be used for growth
through M&A or
returned to shareholders.
Fitch's Q4 2014 survey was conducted between 20 August and 11
September 2014 and
represents the views of managers of an estimated AUD180bn of
fixed income
assets.
Contacts:
John Miles
Head of Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
+61 2 8256 0344
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
