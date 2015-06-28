MELBOURNE, June 28 Australian Football League team Gold Coast Suns have launched an investigation following reports of drug use among the club's players.

Former Suns player Karmichael Hunt, now an outside back for Queensland Reds, was fined by a Gold Coast court in March after pleading guilty to cocaine possession during the AFL playoffs last September and in October.

News Ltd media, citing statements given by Hunt to police, reported on Sunday that other Suns players were involved in cocaine use after their final championship game in August.

The allegations rocked the AFL team just hours before Sunday's milestone match against Melbourne's Carlton Blues, which is their 100th game in the top flight.

Suns Chief Executive Andrew Travis said his club would interview players and seek further information from Hunt and his representatives.

"We also clearly have issues we need to deal with," Travis said in a statement.

"As new CEO, I am demanding higher standards and making sure we hold ourselves to account when we do not deliver on those standards.

"I will be investigating these allegations, and will provide further advice to our supporters and members as appropriate."

Hunt, a former rugby league international, was charged as part of a wide-reaching probe by Queensland state's peak crime authority, which has also cast a cloud over the top-flight National Rugby League competition.

Five players from NRL team Gold Coast Titans were also charged with drugs offences earlier this year and await trial.

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)