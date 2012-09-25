SYDNEY, Sept 25 Ocean temperatures indicating an El Nino have eased over the last two weeks, reducing the chance of the weather event emerging, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday.

Tropical Pacific Ocean temperatures had cooled in the last fortnight, while other indicators remained in neutral territory, it said.

However, the bureau warned the risk of the weather pattern returning remained. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)