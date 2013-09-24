UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
VIENNA, Sept 24 Austrian sugar, starch and fruit group Agrana, a unit of Germany's Suedzucker , reported a 24 percent drop in its first-half operating profit due to higher commodity prices.
In a pre-announcement of its results on Tuesday, Agrana said its full-year operating profit would be lower than that of the last two financial years, after reaching 108 million euros ($146 million) in the first half.
Half-year revenues rose 4 percent to 1.67 billion euros, and Agrana said there should be a modest rise in consolidated revenues for its full year, which runs until end-February 2014.
Agrana is due to publish its half-yearly results in detail on Oct. 10.
($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources