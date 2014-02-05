FRANKFURT Feb 5 Austrian sugar, starch and fruit group Agrana, a unit of Germany's Suedzucker , said it agreed to buy two plants from Romanian sugar producer Lemarco for an undisclosed price.

"Agrana's intention here is not only to increase its sugar beet production but also its sugar refining activities and, therefore, to consolidate its presence in the South-East European market," Agrana Chief Executive Johann Marihart said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Edward Taylor)