VIENNA, Sept 28 An offer from Contor Industries GmbH to buy Austria's troubled A-TEC Industries appears to have fallen through because of a legal dispute, the Austria Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

A-TEC accepted the offer from Contor this month, saying it fulfilled terms agreed with its creditors, but has been forced to back away for now, APA reported A-TEC's chief executive as telling an extraordinary shareholder meeting.

CEO Mirko Kovats said this was because a suit filed by Czech investment group Penta Investments had spooked an investor that Contor had lined up for one of the assets, APA reported.

Penta, which had also been gunning to buy the insolvent Austrian group, has argued that a sale to Contor would be unfair.

Penta dismissed the idea that its lawsuit was the reason that the Contor sale talks had broken down.

"This is the wrong interpretation, it is misleading and untrue," a Penta spokesman said. "We are still talking to A-TEC but it is hard to predict what will happen."

A-TEC has to find a buyer to meet the demands of its creditors. They agreed in December to accept payment on 47 percent of A-TEC's debts by Friday.

A-TEC was not immediately available for comment.

The group ran into trouble after its Austria Energy & Environment unit, which makes thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies, was forced into insolvency last year. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Erica Billingham and Hans-Juergen Peters)