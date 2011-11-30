VIENNA Nov 30 Austrian prosecutors said on Wednesday they were investigating around 20 people in a probe into whether investment adviser AWD may have improperly pushed financial products, an allegation AWD denied.

"We are investigating the suspicion that has been raised that fraud may have motivated the marketing of products," said Martin Ulrich, a spokesman for the white-collar crimes unit of the Vienna prosecutors' office.

He said the suspects came from "the management area", adding the specialised economic crimes unit had inherited the case in September from regular prosecutors.

News reports said the case arose from a complaint by a consumer protection organisation that objected to the marketing of shares in certain property companies without making sufficiently clear to customers the risks involved.

In a statement, AWD Austria said it had not seen the complaint and had not been contacted by prosecutors but denied any wrongdoing.

It said the complaint seemed to repeat unsubstantiated accusations that had already been raised in the courts without success.

German businessman Carsten Maschmeyer founded AWD and took it public in 2000. Swiss Life bought it for 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in 2008.

($1 = 0.7499 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields)