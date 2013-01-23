VIENNA Jan 23 Bankers in Austria who get an annual bonus of more than 150,000 euros ($199,300) will be subject to special scrutiny under new rules supervisors laid out on Wednesday.

The regulations take effect this year as part of a Europe-wide crackdown on skewed incentives blamed for excessive risk-taking by banks in the run-up to Europe's financial crisis.

The rules let individual lenders set compensation but seek to balance fixed salary with bonuses, encourage more payments in shares, and ban "golden parachutes" for executives who leave before their contracts expire.

In cases of high bonuses, only 40 percent can be paid out immediately and the rest over five years, and only then if the bank's financial condition allows, Financial Market Authority (FMA) co-head Helmut Ettl told reporters.

Bankers who get shares have to hold them three years.

An FMA survey of 26 banks employing nearly 200,000 people in Austria and abroad showed they paid around 6 billion euros in total compensation in 2011, of which nearly a tenth was in bonuses. It tracked top executives as well as around 2,300 "risk buyers" in areas such as trading, lending and treasury.

Risk buyers got bonuses of around 37,000 euros each on average, or around 30 percent of their overall package.

The survey found only 12 bankers in Austria and two abroad made more than 1 million euros in overall pay.

"Austria cannot compare with countries like Britain driven by bonuses," Ettl said, noting British bankers had raked in 6.9 billion pounds ($10.9 billion) in bonuses alone.

"Bonuses here do not play such a dominant role," said Ettl, who said he does not get a bonus. ($1 = 0.7526 euro = 0.6302 pound) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)