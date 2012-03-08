VIENNA, March 8 Europe's banking watchdog narrowly rejected on Thursday Austrian lenders' bid to count non-voting capital raised from private investors during the 2008/09 financial crisis as core capital under European rules.

"It has been decided that in the case of Austrian private participation capital that is linked to state aid it cannot be included in core tier 1 capital following the definition agreed in December," a European Banking Authority spokesman in London said following an EBA board meeting.

The decision marks a minor setback for lenders such as Erste Group Bank and the Raiffeisen group that can count participation capital only from the state, not private investors, as core capital.

"We made good arguments but were unable to get a majority for this on the (EBA) board," a spokesman for Austria'a FMA regulator said. "We lost 13 votes to 12. That was very close but we have to accept it."

Raiffeisen got 1.75 billion euros ($2.30 billion) in state participation capital and 750 million in private capital as the crisis erupted. It could have counted 500 million euros of the latter as core capital had the guidelines changed.

Erste Group raised 1.2 billion euros in state capital and 540 million from private investors.

Both have said they will manage to reach the EBA's minimum core tier 1 ratio of 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by mid-year even if they were not allowed to count private participation capital toward the total.

