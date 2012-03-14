VIENNA, March 14 Austria's market watchdogs published final guidelines for lending by three big banks in emerging Europe that slightly soften language they used when announcing the steps in November.

The standards released by the FMA market regulator and Austrian central bank on Wednesday said a ratio of new lending above 110 percent of local financing should be seen as a "warning signal" while the November version saw it as a cap.

The latest guidelines for UniCredit's Bank Austria unit, Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Zentralbank still call for an extra capital buffer of up to 3 percentage points by 2016 and say they must meet Basel III banking industry capital rules in full by January 2013. (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)