VIENNA, April 20 An Austrian court has sent breach of trust charges against Julius Meinl V, chairman of Meinl Bank, back to the prosecution for further investigation, a court spokesman said on Monday.

The court's action is the latest twist in a long-running saga involving Meinl V, who was arrested in 2009 and later released on bail. He is part of the Meinl family, who founded one of Austria's most recognised brands running food and coffee stores.

The original charges centred on a potentially wrongly inflated dividend payment for the financial year 2008.

Meinl Bank issued a statement in response to the court's action. "The latest decision of the (Vienna court) is the rational outcome of an independent court that the accusations are not relevant." Meinl Bank also said the 2008 dividend was lawful.

Vienna prosecutors will press ahead with their investigations into the case, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors said.

