VIENNA Oct 27 Austria's banks are unlikely to need fresh state aid in order to meet new capital requirements, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.

"I have signals from the banks that they will be able to meet their capital needs themselves," Maria Fekter told ORF radio.

The Austrian central bank says the country's financial institutions need around 2.9 billion euros ($4 billion) to shore up their balance sheets for possible adverse economic scenarios.

($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Angelika Gruber; Editing by John Stonestreet)