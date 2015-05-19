VIENNA May 19 Fitch Ratings downgraded big Austrian banks on Tuesday as part of its reduced assumptions that state aid would be forthcoming for lenders in Europe.

It cut its long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior debt ratings of Erste Group Bank to 'BBB+'/'F2'; Raiffeisen Bank International AG to 'BBB'/'F3'; UniCredit Bank Austria to 'BBB+'/'F2'; and Volksbanken-Verbund to 'BB-'/'B'.

It placed VB-Verbund's long-term IDR on Rating Watch Positive.

It said the Austrian banking sector had a generally solid operating environment and flexibility to deal with challenges in emerging Europe markets although significant pressure remained on viability ratings of peers exposed to Russia and Ukraine.

Erste's stable outlook reflected expectations that its performance will continue to recover from a record 2014 loss as indicated by its first-quarter results, Fitch said.

RBI's negative outlook primarily reflected "the weak and uncertain economic outlook in Russia, its dominant profit contributor, the worsening recession in Ukraine and the execution risk of its deleveraging plan".

Bank Austria's stable outlook reflected Fitch's view that any severe asset quality deterioration in Russia and Ukraine would have only a moderate effect on the bank.

Fitch also downgraded nationalised lenders Kommunalkredit Austria's and KA Finanz's long-term IDRs to 'BBB+' from 'A' and 'A+', respectively. The outlooks are stable. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)