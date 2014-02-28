VIENNA Feb 28 Winding down nationalised lender
Hypo Alpe Adria should not affect the ratings of big Austrian
banks including Erste Group, Raiffeisen Bank
International and UniCredit's Bank Austria,
Fitch Ratings said.
Lenders' access to finance and funding costs may change
depending on Hypo Alpe's future or if uncertainty continues, it
said in a note on Friday.
"But barring a worst-case outcome - Hypo Alpe's insolvency,
which we do not expect - Hypo Alpe's wind-down should have no
immediate impact on these banks' ratings," Fitch said.
Austria is debating setting up a "bad bank" that would
absorb toxic assets from Hypo, relieving its chronic need for
fresh capital to meet regulatory minimums. But this could push
state debt to 80 percent of gross domestic product.
The government refuses, however, to rule out letting Hypo go
bust or getting its creditors to contribute to resolution costs.
A decision is due by the end of March.
"We believe that given the repercussions and considerable
contagion risk, the possibility of Hypo Alpe's insolvency
remains remote," Fitch said.
It noted that "persistent and erratic newsflow" - a
reference to the prolonged debate about what should be done with
Hypo - might have greater impact on banks in full or partial
state ownership such as Volksbanken AG,
Kommunalkredit and KA Finanz.
"We believe the government's bail-in threat is specific to
Hypo Alpe, due to the still-unresolved burden-sharing relating
to its bailout. If so, this would also limit a crisis of
confidence at these banks," it said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Heinrich)