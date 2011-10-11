VIENNA Oct 11 Erste Bank Group's decision to hold off repayment of state capital and suspend its dividend this year was a good example to other banks, the head of Austria's central bank said on Tuesday.

Erste, emerging Europe's second-largest lender, said on Monday it faced a full-year loss of up to 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) after taking hits on foreign-currency loans in Hungary and euro zone sovereign debt.

"What Erste Bank did that was right was that they decided not to pay back the capital they borrowed from the state yet, while still paying the rates on it," Austrian National Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny told ORF radio.

"It was also correct that they decided not to pay a dividend. All (money) is being saved to build up higher capital. This is also a strategy that makes sense for other banks," he told the Austrian broadcaster.

Erste's peers include Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit's Bank Austria.

Nowotny, who also sits on the European Central Bank Governing Board, said extreme uncertainty in the markets was making it difficult for banks to operate.

"That's why I think (Erste's) decision was the right one."

Asked whether Greece would be able to avoid a debt cut, Nowotny said it was important to make sure that European safety nets were "fully intact" before taking any measures. He did not specify. ($1 = 0.732 Euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Will Waterman)