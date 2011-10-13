VIENNA Oct 13 Austria is ready to help any
struggling banks if needed, the finance ministry said on
Thursday after Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI, the
country's fourth-biggest lender, said it would post a big 2011
loss after writedowns.
The ministry took note of the news and said it expected
Volksbanken's management and owners to put forward a credible
plan to strengthen the bank for the long term.
It welcomed Volksbanken's idea of forming a mutual
liability pool with regional banks that are its majority
owners, an approach modeled on Dutch lender Rabobank.
[ID:nL5E7LD3JZ]
Austria "will in any event use all options within the
framework of its legal and contractual opportunities to make
possible and if appropriate even bring about quick solutions,"
it said in a statement.
It noted that it still had firepower it could use under the
financial market stability law that would let it recapitalise
banks, for example by providing guarantees.
The law earmarked 15 billion euros ($20.56 billion) for
such measures, of which around 6 billion remains available, it
said.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Andrew Hay)