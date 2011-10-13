VIENNA Oct 13 Austria is ready to help any struggling banks if needed, the finance ministry said on Thursday after Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI, the country's fourth-biggest lender, said it would post a big 2011 loss after writedowns.

The ministry took note of the news and said it expected Volksbanken's management and owners to put forward a credible plan to strengthen the bank for the long term.

It welcomed Volksbanken's idea of forming a mutual liability pool with regional banks that are its majority owners, an approach modeled on Dutch lender Rabobank. [ID:nL5E7LD3JZ]

Austria "will in any event use all options within the framework of its legal and contractual opportunities to make possible and if appropriate even bring about quick solutions," it said in a statement.

It noted that it still had firepower it could use under the financial market stability law that would let it recapitalise banks, for example by providing guarantees.

The law earmarked 15 billion euros ($20.56 billion) for such measures, of which around 6 billion remains available, it said. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Andrew Hay)