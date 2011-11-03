VIENNA Nov 3 The total capital requirement for Austrian banks may be more than the 2.9 billion euros ($4 billion) announced last week, a senior central bank official said, calling around 4 billion euros a "plausible" estimate.

The Austrian National Bank and financial watchdog FMA said on Oct. 27 that the country's banks needed 2.9 billion euros to shore up their balance sheets for possible adverse scenarios, according to corporate figures to end-June.

"We are now talking about 3 billion and the possibility that something will come on top of that," Austrian National Bank Director Andreas Ittner told a press briefing on Thursday.

He was referring to total capital requirements for Erste Group Bank , Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) and Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG OTVVp.VI.

Asked whether this figure could be up to 4 billion euros, an earlier estimate given by the central bank in October, Ittner said: "We have now asked for the figures from the banks for the end of September. As far as there are no further, big losses that I know about, that is a plausible need," he said.

"The comments of Erste Bank suggest that something will come on top of the 3 billion," he added.

Erste said last week it needed to fill an estimated capital shortfall of nearly 750 million euros by mid-2012.

The bank is facing a loss of between 700 million euros and 800 million after taking hits from foreign-currency loans in Hungary and euro-zone sovereign debt, as well as losses on an off-balance sheet credit default swap (CDS) portfolio and writedowns in Romania. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by David Holmes)