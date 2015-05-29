VIENNA May 29 The Austrian authorities may
decide next week on additional capital requirements for the
country's systemically important banks, to cushion their
exposure to volatile markets in central and eastern Europe,
sources close to the matter said on Friday.
The national Financial Market Stability Board -- which
groups representatives of the government, banking supervisors
and the Fiscal Advisory Council -- will meet on Monday.
The idea is to require big banks including Erste Group
, Raiffeisen Zentralbank and Bank Austria
to increase their core capital solvency ratios by 1 to
3 percentage points to shield them against risks.
Each bank would get its own target, one source said.
Big banks have complained that increasing regulatory burdens
are hobbling their ability to lend at a time of sluggish
economic growth.
Under the new Basel III global industry rules banks must
have a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of at least 7 percent
of their risk-weighted assets. Supervisors are already requiring
the biggest lenders to have a ratio of at least 10 percent.
The Austrian buffer would come on top of that and take
effect by the middle of 2016.
The finance ministry was not immediately available for
comment, while the Financial Market Authority supervisor and the
central bank declined to comment. FMA co-head Helmut Ettl said
last week the buffer rules were still under discussion.
One source familiar with the matter said it was not sure the
board would take a decision on Monday because some questions
remained on how to calculate the size of the buffer.
The European Central Bank now has direct supervision of big
euro zone lenders.
Erste Group reported a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of
10.2 percent under fully loaded Basel III standards at the end
of March, while UniCredit unit Bank Austria reported a 10.2
percent ratio under transitional Basel III standards.
Raiffeisen Zentralbank, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen
Bank International, reported a fully loaded CET1 ratio
of 8.5 percent at the end of 2014.
Format magazine and newspaper Die Presse first reported the
board meeting would be held on Monday.
