VIENNA May 29 The Austrian authorities may decide next week on additional capital requirements for the country's systemically important banks, to cushion their exposure to volatile markets in central and eastern Europe, sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The national Financial Market Stability Board -- which groups representatives of the government, banking supervisors and the Fiscal Advisory Council -- will meet on Monday.

The idea is to require big banks including Erste Group , Raiffeisen Zentralbank and Bank Austria to increase their core capital solvency ratios by 1 to 3 percentage points to shield them against risks.

Each bank would get its own target, one source said.

Big banks have complained that increasing regulatory burdens are hobbling their ability to lend at a time of sluggish economic growth.

Under the new Basel III global industry rules banks must have a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of at least 7 percent of their risk-weighted assets. Supervisors are already requiring the biggest lenders to have a ratio of at least 10 percent.

The Austrian buffer would come on top of that and take effect by the middle of 2016.

The finance ministry was not immediately available for comment, while the Financial Market Authority supervisor and the central bank declined to comment. FMA co-head Helmut Ettl said last week the buffer rules were still under discussion.

One source familiar with the matter said it was not sure the board would take a decision on Monday because some questions remained on how to calculate the size of the buffer.

The European Central Bank now has direct supervision of big euro zone lenders.

Erste Group reported a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.2 percent under fully loaded Basel III standards at the end of March, while UniCredit unit Bank Austria reported a 10.2 percent ratio under transitional Basel III standards.

Raiffeisen Zentralbank, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International, reported a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 8.5 percent at the end of 2014.

Format magazine and newspaper Die Presse first reported the board meeting would be held on Monday.

