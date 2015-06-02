VIENNA, June 2 New capital requirements that the Austrian authorities will impose on their big banks are undermining dividend prospects and underscore the fragmented approach being taken to regulating the sector, despite efforts to foster a European banking union, analysts and officials said on Tuesday.

The national Financial Market Stability Board said Erste Group, Bank Austria, Raiffeisen Zentralbank and Raiffeisen Bank International should hold an extra 3 percentage-point capital cushion by mid-2017.

While not unexpected, the extra buffer heaps pressure on banks to hoard capital at a time when earnings are suffering from low economic growth and special levies being imposed on lenders in several countries in the region.

"Banks got a clear signal not to pay out excessive dividends because more (capital) is being demanded here," one regulatory source said. None of the big four paid a dividend this year.

Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling and Bernhard Felderer, head of the Fiscal Council watchdog, both said that banks knew the extra capital buffer requirement was coming and have two years to beef up their balance sheets.

One analyst who asked not to be named took the same line.

"Banks can relax because it is highly probable that with the measures they have launched they will be well-placed to reach a CET1 (common equity tier 1 capital adequacy) ratio of 11 to 12 percent (of risk-adjusted assets) by 2017," he said.

"I see no big danger of dilutive capital steps coming for shareholders."

The Raiffeisen group said it was "well prepared" for higher risk buffers, noting both Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) and its Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) unit were constantly working on strengthening their capital base.

RBI, with a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 10 percent, is reducing its business in central and eastern Europe in an effort to boost its core capital ratio to 12 percent by the end of 2017, a goal that supercedes dividend considerations.

Its unlisted parent RZB has an 8.5 percent fully loaded CET1 ratio, which should rise along with CEE arm RBI's.

Raiffeisen said it was still unclear how high the capital requirements would ultimately be because the final determination would come via the European Central Bank's annual Supervisory Review Evaluation Process (SREP).

An Erste Group spokeswoman said: "At some point it would be good if all the regulators would talk to each other and we could have a clear alignment long term." She gave no guidance on dividends this year.

Some bankers grumbled privately that it was unclear how much overlap may already exist between the Austrian step and what the ECB is demanding as new supervisor of big euro zone banks.

Berenberg analyst Eleni Papoula wrote: "The AFMSB decision is yet another example of European regulators ring-fencing capital in local subsidiaries, contradicting the free flow of capital that underpins a banking union."

She said the Austrian move gave more incentive to cross-border banks like UniCredit to break up, implied expectations for Erste's dividend were too optimistic and suggested Raiffeisen's capital plan carried high execution risk.

Erste is expected to pay a dividend of 44 cents per share on 2015 results and 65 cents for 2016, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which ranks analysts' estimates according to their previous level of accuracy. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)