LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Austrian lender Erste Bank has set
up a 2bn Additional Tier 1 programme as it looks to join the
fray of European banks that have used these instruments to
bolster their capital bases and leverage ratios.
However, unlike other European banks which have had a
relatively clear path to that market, Erste will have to contend
with the Hypo Alpe-Adria saga and resulting negative rating
action on the country's banking sector.
Earlier this month, the Austrian government put forward a
legislative proposal that would allow it to bail-in subordinated
debt holders in HAA even though the debt is guaranteed by
Carinthia.
As result, S&P put seven Austrian bank ratings on
CreditWatch negative, including Erste Bank's single A rating.
Moody's took a step further on June 20, and downgraded by one
notch the senior long-term debt and deposit ratings of 11 banks,
sending Erste's rating to Baa3.
"The unprecedented nature of the government's decision to
declare a statutory guarantee issued by a public body null and
void leads Moody's to believe that Austrian authorities are now
generally more willing to consider bank-resolution scenarios in
which losses may also be imposed on senior creditors," the
agency wrote.
And if that was not enough, the banks are also heavily
exposed to risk in Ukraine and Central and Eastern Europe.
"RBI, Erste Bank and Bank Austria (a subsidiary of
UniCredit) have together lent around 200bn to CEE borrowers, or
40% of their total lending," RBS analysts wrote in a recent
note.
"Around 16% of RBI's loans are to Ukrainian or Russian
borrowers. These CEE loans are now turning bad, with NPLs
currently at 12% is rising by 1-2pp per year. We remain
underweight Austrian banks including Erste Bank, RBI and
UniCredit (with exposure through its subsidiary Bank Austria)."
NO RUSH
An official at Erste Bank said it was not in a rush to
issue.
"We have set up the programme and we will issue when we feel
comfortable with the market," the banker said, adding that
Austrian banks now had full clarity on the tax treatment of the
instruments - which is aligned with other European countries and
thus favourable.
Erste has three outstanding Tier 1 issues, according to the
banker, and has already skipped calls on two of them. The third
is callable for the first time in September 2016.
Erste Bank's 500m 7.125% 2022 Tier 2 has widened by 15bp
since hitting mid-swaps plus 251bp on June 12, according to
Tradeweb prices.
Erste will use a similar loss-absorption structure to the
one adopted by other continental European banks: a temporary
write-down/write-up.
The Tier 1 capital ratio trigger, where bonds would have to
absorb losses, has not been set, however, and is flexible,
although the minimum as defined by EU regulation is 5.125%.
Erste posted a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.1%
of risk-weighted assets at the end of the first quarter.
Barclays arranged the programme, while Barclays and Erste
are the dealers, although other lead managers would be appointed
for a new trade, Erste said.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)